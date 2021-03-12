Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 19,146,007 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.81, to imply an increase of 9.48% or $3.62 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $49.41, putting it -18.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +99.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $3.93 Billion, with an average of 21.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MARA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a 9.48% upside in the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.21 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.62%, and 12.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 300.48%. Short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 9.18 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying a decline of -28.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARA has been trading -28.25% off suggested target high and -28.25% from its likely low.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 78.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Toroso Investments, LLC with 1.27 Million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.27 Million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 1,189,975 shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 734.63 Thousand, or 0.9% of the shares, all valued at about $7.67 Million.