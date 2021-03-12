Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares stood at 7,577,807 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.53, to imply an increase of 33.29% or $2.63 in intraday trading. The LIZI share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -59.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $481.57 Million, with an average of 2.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

After registering a 33.29% upside in the last session, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.54 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 59.55%, and -16.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 171.39%. Short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw shorts transact 463.37 Million shares and set a 91.76 days time to cover.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lizhi Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares are +166.58% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.4% this quarter before jumping 57.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $67.28 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.33 Million and $51.77 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.2% before jumping 35.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -375.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.08% of the shares at 2.08% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atom Investors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 123.2 Thousand shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $478.03 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 107.56 Thousand shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $417.32 Thousand.