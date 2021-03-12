Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 3,914,499 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.3, to imply an increase of 5.1% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -256.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.745. The company has a valuation of $64.25 Million, with an average of 3.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a 5.1% upside in the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.48- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 5.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.53%, and -2.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.98%. Short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw shorts transact 50.03 Million shares and set a 17.74 days time to cover.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 396.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 15.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.58% of the shares at 7.82% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 80Thousand shares (or 0.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $154.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CNH Partners LLC with 40Thousand shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $77.2 Thousand.