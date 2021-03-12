Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s traded shares stood at 5,532,088 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1, to imply an increase of 9.3% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The KIQ share’s 52-week high remains $1.48, putting it -48% down since that peak but still an impressive +55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $53.36 Million, with an average of 2.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KIQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) trade information

After registering a 9.3% upside in the last session, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.05 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.65%, and -11.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.49%. Short interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) saw shorts transact 780.23 Million shares and set a 229.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.3, implying an increase of 130% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.3 and $2.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KIQ has been trading 130% off suggested target high and 130% from its likely low.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Major holders

Kelso Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.04% of the shares at 5.26% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.41 Million shares (or 2.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $768.98 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. with 961.3 Thousand shares, or about 2.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $523.91 Thousand.