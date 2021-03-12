Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s traded shares stood at 1,837,698 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.82, to imply an increase of 9.81% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The JUPW share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -52.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.73. The company has a valuation of $53.44 Million, with an average of 314.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 775.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JUPW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. insiders hold 52.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0% of the shares at 0% float percentage. In total, 0 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.96 Thousand shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.96 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 12.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $63.13 Thousand.