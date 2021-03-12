II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s traded shares stood at 2,041,879 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.87, to imply a decline of -7.37% or -$5.64 in intraday trading. The IIVI share’s 52-week high remains $100.44, putting it -41.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.39. The company has a valuation of $7.49 Billion, with an average of 1.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IIVI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.88.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) trade information

After registering a -7.37% downside in the latest session, II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $77.11 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 6.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.86%, and -20.23% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.57%. Short interest in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw shorts transact 12.36 Million shares and set a 8.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.4, implying an increase of 51.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $72 and $152 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IIVI has been trading 114.48% off suggested target high and 1.59% from its likely low.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing II-VI Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) shares are +101.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.42% against 16.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.2% this quarter before falling -21.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $772.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $799.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $627.04 Million and $746.29 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.1% before jumping 7.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -148.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.39% annually.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s Major holders

II-VI Incorporated insiders hold 3.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.78% of the shares at 104.92% float percentage. In total, 433 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.17 Million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $924.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.88 Million shares, or about 11.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $902.67 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 6,200,098 shares. This is just over 5.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $281.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.93 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $222.47 Million.