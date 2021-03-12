Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s traded shares stood at 1,568,521 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply a decline of -0.11% or $0 in intraday trading. The GPL share’s 52-week high remains $1.16, putting it -36.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $304.18 Million, with an average of 3.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GPL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the latest session, Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.864 this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.51%, and -16.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.45%. Short interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) saw shorts transact 1.85 Million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.68, implying an increase of 97.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.4 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPL has been trading 194.12% off suggested target high and 64.71% from its likely low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $16.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33% before jumping 3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 100.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Major holders

Great Panther Mining Limited insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.16% of the shares at 23.4% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.32 Million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.17 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ruffer LLP with 12.25 Million shares, or about 3.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.44 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 20,065,005 shares. This is just over 5.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.02 Million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about $5.98 Million.