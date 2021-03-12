GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s traded shares stood at 7,054,567 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.83, to imply an increase of 8.81% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The GIGM share’s 52-week high remains $4.32, putting it -12.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $42.88 Million, with an average of 32.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 92.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GigaMedia Limited (GIGM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GIGM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) trade information
After registering a 8.81% upside in the latest session, GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.32- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 8.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.86%, and 2.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.09%. Short interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw shorts transact 1.83 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 95.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GIGM has been trading 95.82% off suggested target high and 95.82% from its likely low.
GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.
GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s Major holders
GigaMedia Limited insiders hold 39.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.32% of the shares at 7.14% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 319.82 Thousand shares (or 2.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 59.17 Thousand shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $189.33 Thousand.
