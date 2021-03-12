GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares stood at 1,552,132 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.55, to imply an increase of 15.38% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The GOVX share’s 52-week high remains $8.71, putting it -56.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.56. The company has a valuation of $33.53 Million, with an average of 656.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GOVX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

After registering a 15.38% upside in the last session, GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.72- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.38%, and -23.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.2%. Short interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw shorts transact 392.84 Million shares and set a 197.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 44.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOVX has been trading 44.14% off suggested target high and 44.14% from its likely low.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs, Inc. insiders hold 14.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.46% of the shares at 26.14% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 56.38 Thousand shares (or 1.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.56 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Welch & Forbes, LLC with 27.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $94.62 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 29,217 shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.74 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.24 Thousand, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about $75.17 Thousand.