Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares stood at 25,598,252 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 8.66% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The BHAT share’s 52-week high remains $2.4, putting it -57.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.631. The company has a valuation of $70.93 Million, with an average of 1.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BHAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

After registering a 8.66% upside in the latest session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.9 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 19.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.37%, and -6.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.76%. Short interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw shorts transact 31.29 Million shares and set a 12.98 days time to cover.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders hold 64.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.53% of the shares at 7.16% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 541.9 Thousand shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $482.29 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 164.55 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $146.45 Thousand.