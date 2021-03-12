Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares stood at 3,629,186 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.27, to imply an increase of 9.32% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The FRSX share’s 52-week high remains $12.15, putting it -67.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $477.7 Million, with an average of 9.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FRSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

After registering a 9.32% upside in the last session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.39- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.58%, and -30.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.19%. Short interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.13, implying an increase of 25.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRSX has been trading 78.82% off suggested target high and -27.79% from its likely low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.36% of the shares at 1.36% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 342.43 Thousand shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Psagot Investment House Ltd. with 311.46 Thousand shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.27 Million.