Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s traded shares stood at 1,213,678 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $215.81, to imply a decline of -2.28% or -$5.03 in intraday trading. The ETSY share’s 52-week high remains $251.86, putting it -16.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.95. The company has a valuation of $27.26 Billion, with an average of 4.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ETSY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

After registering a -2.28% downside in the latest session, Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $224 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 3.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.13%, and -7.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.74%. Short interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw shorts transact 6.09 Million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $229.87, implying an increase of 6.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $123 and $270 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETSY has been trading 25.11% off suggested target high and -43.01% from its likely low.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Etsy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) shares are +95.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.97% against 7.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 730% this quarter before falling -12% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $528.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $492.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $220.21 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 140.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 255% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.6% annually.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Etsy, Inc. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.94% of the shares at 91.53% float percentage. In total, 790 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.9 Million shares (or 11.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.47 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.7 Million shares, or about 7.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.73 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,552,004 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $631.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.53 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $449.44 Million.