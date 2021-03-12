Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s traded shares stood at 23,997,208 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.86, to imply an increase of 12.01% or $2.13 in intraday trading. The APHA share’s 52-week high remains $32.29, putting it -62.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $6.28 Billion, with an average of 20.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Aphria Inc. (APHA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APHA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.66, implying a decline of -26.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.45 and $25.58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APHA has been trading 28.8% off suggested target high and -57.45% from its likely low.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Aphria Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.82% of the shares at 13.82% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.36 Million shares (or 3.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.8 Million shares, or about 2.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $53.98 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aphria Inc. (APHA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 12,362,308 shares. This is just over 3.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 Million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about $17.43 Million.