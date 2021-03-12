Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares stood at 1,804,558 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.41, to imply a decline of 0.08% or $0 in intraday trading. The AMRN share’s 52-week high remains $13.92, putting it -117.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $2.52 Billion, with an average of 7.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

After registering a 0.08% upside in the latest session, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.50- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.1%, and -17.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.19%. Short interest in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw shorts transact 19.93 Million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.27, implying an increase of 60.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRN has been trading 196.41% off suggested target high and -6.4% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Amarin Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares are +52.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -228.57% against 7.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before falling -400% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $151.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $137.43 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.9% annually.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corporation plc insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.44% of the shares at 39.85% float percentage. In total, 319 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.99 Million shares (or 7.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $136.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eversept Partners, LP with 15.94 Million shares, or about 4.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $77.97 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3,500,000 shares. This is just over 0.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.39 Million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about $16.56 Million.