Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s traded shares stood at 2,357,082 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.9, to imply a decline of -0.13% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BFT share’s 52-week high remains $19.57, putting it -31.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $2.74 Billion, with an average of 7.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BFT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s Major holders

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.03% of the shares at 0.03% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Point, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5Million shares (or 3.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 4.65 Million shares, or about 3.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $70.24 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Wells Fargo Discovery Fd holds roughly 2,334,800 shares. This is just over 1.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 639.22 Thousand, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $9.65 Million.