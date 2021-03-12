Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s traded shares stood at 16,355,554 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.8, to imply a decline of -10.59% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The EXPR share’s 52-week high remains $13.97, putting it -267.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $246.89 Million, with an average of 36.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Express, Inc. (EXPR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EXPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

After registering a -10.59% downside in the last session, Express, Inc. (EXPR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.44- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 30.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.39%, and 34.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 317.58%. Short interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw shorts transact 4.56 Million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.08, implying a decline of -45.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXPR has been trading -7.89% off suggested target high and -67.11% from its likely low.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Express, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Express, Inc. (EXPR) shares are +313.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -93.21% against 10.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.8% this quarter before jumping 88.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $355.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $383.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $289.69 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3769.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Express, Inc. insiders hold 3.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.88% of the shares at 72.5% float percentage. In total, 103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Contrarius Investment Management Limited. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.06 Million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with 4.76 Million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.33 Million.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Express, Inc. (EXPR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds roughly 2,410,202 shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 Million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about $1.1 Million.