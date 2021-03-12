Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s traded shares stood at 2,901,640 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply a decline of -20% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The EVOK share’s 52-week high remains $6.063, putting it -144.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $78.32 Million, with an average of 361.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 648.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVOK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) trade information

After registering a -20% downside in the latest session, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.20- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 23.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.93%, and -27.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.72%. Short interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw shorts transact 731.72 Million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 262.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVOK has been trading 262.9% off suggested target high and 262.9% from its likely low.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evoke Pharma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) shares are -40.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -76.92% against 0.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before jumping 85.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69508.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 29.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Major holders

Evoke Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 3.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.97% of the shares at 15.58% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.03 Million shares (or 3.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 504.01 Thousand shares, or about 1.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.3 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 738,992 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 251.51 Thousand, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about $648.89 Thousand.