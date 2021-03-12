ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s traded shares stood at 1,339,644 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply a decline of -0.86% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NDRA share’s 52-week high remains $3.05, putting it -32.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.599. The company has a valuation of $86.82 Million, with an average of 2.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.40- this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.45%, and 1.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 208%. Short interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw shorts transact 446.82 Million shares and set a 139.2 days time to cover.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. insiders hold 5.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.79% of the shares at 2.96% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.3 Million shares (or 3.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $975Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 329.42 Thousand shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $247.07 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 129,378 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $245.82 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 97.9 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $73.43 Thousand.