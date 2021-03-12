Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for EHang Holdings Limited (EH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a 15.54% upside in the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.75 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 6.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.34%, and -52.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 143.01%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 1.2 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.12% of the shares at 1.13% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aviva PLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 108.21 Thousand shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 83.06 Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.75 Million.