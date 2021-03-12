Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares stood at 20,326,274 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.69, to imply an increase of 11.77% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The EBON share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -94.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $1.32 Billion, with an average of 16.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

After registering a 11.77% upside in the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.81- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.56%, and 41.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.69%. Short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw shorts transact 3.51 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.8% of the shares at 0.9% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 661.71 Thousand shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 150.01 Thousand shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $910.55 Thousand.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 457,311 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 77.02 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $395.09 Thousand.