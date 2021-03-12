CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares stood at 1,384,388 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 4.52% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CYRN share’s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -111.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $69.43 Million, with an average of 3.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CYREN Ltd. (CYRN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

After registering a 4.52% upside in the last session, CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.939 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.38%, and -24.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.81%. Short interest in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw shorts transact 365.99 Million shares and set a 152.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 61.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYRN has been trading 61.29% off suggested target high and 61.29% from its likely low.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

CYREN Ltd. insiders hold 2.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.27% of the shares at 69.35% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 32.21 Million shares (or 59.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.84 Million shares, or about 3.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.89 Million.