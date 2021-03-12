China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s traded shares stood at 1,305,014 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.28, to imply an increase of 11.74% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The CCRC share’s 52-week high remains $10, putting it -59.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $114.93 Million, with an average of 198.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 586.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCRC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s Major holders

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. insiders hold 34.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.22% of the shares at 0.33% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 120.52 Thousand shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $449.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 29.91 Thousand shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $111.55 Thousand.