Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s traded shares stood at 1,786,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.85, to imply an increase of 23.44% or $2.06 in intraday trading. The CANG share’s 52-week high remains $19.6, putting it -80.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.2. The company has a valuation of $1.64 Billion, with an average of 993.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 873.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cango Inc. (CANG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CANG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

After registering a 23.44% upside in the last session, Cango Inc. (CANG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.01 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.1%, and -15.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.%. Short interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw shorts transact 269.61 Million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying a decline of -3.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $10.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANG has been trading -3.23% off suggested target high and -3.23% from its likely low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 19.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.11% annually.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Cango Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.6% of the shares at 32.6% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.72 Million shares (or 23.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primavera Capital Management Ltd with 6.24 Million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $43.71 Million.