Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 1,810,108 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.89, to imply an increase of 2.28% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $17.99, putting it -6.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.3. The company has a valuation of $6.67 Billion, with an average of 7Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cameco Corporation (CCJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a 2.28% upside in the latest session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.88 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.68%, and 6.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.78%. Short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw shorts transact 13.51 Million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.41, implying a decline of -2.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.82 and $21.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCJ has been trading 25.64% off suggested target high and -30.02% from its likely low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are +51.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.77% against 27.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.3% this quarter before jumping 111.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -11.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $252.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $287.18 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $309.33 Million and $369.94 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.2% before falling -22.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -171.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.79% annually.

CCJ Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.83%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.43% of the shares at 67.56% float percentage. In total, 490 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.86 Million shares (or 5.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $279.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 20.15 Million shares, or about 5.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $269.95 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 12,909,533 shares. This is just over 3.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $172.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.12 Million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about $58.2 Million.