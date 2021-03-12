C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares stood at 2,294,156 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.2, to imply a decline of -1.47% or -$1.27 in intraday trading. The AI share’s 52-week high remains $183.9, putting it -115.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $77. The company has a valuation of $8.63 Billion, with an average of 7.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for C3.ai, Inc. (AI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $135.56, implying an increase of 59.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $84 and $195 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AI has been trading 128.87% off suggested target high and -1.41% from its likely low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -108.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.02% annually.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

C3.ai, Inc. insiders hold 34.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.1% of the shares at 53.46% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.21 Million shares (or 16.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.25 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC with 10.81 Million shares, or about 11.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.5 Billion.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the C3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1,270,800 shares. This is just over 1.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $176.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 392.15 Thousand, or 0.4% of the shares, all valued at about $54.41 Million.