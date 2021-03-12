Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s traded shares stood at 2,216,817 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.7, to imply an increase of 7.21% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AAU share’s 52-week high remains $1.24, putting it -77.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +70% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $84.31 Million, with an average of 1.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AAU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

After registering a 7.21% upside in the last session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.707 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.2%, and -23.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.65%. Short interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) saw shorts transact 819.62 Million shares and set a 146.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.1, implying an increase of 57.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.1 and $1.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAU has been trading 57.14% off suggested target high and 57.14% from its likely low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 4.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.4% of the shares at 9.86% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.44 Million shares (or 2.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.22 Million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.04 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 3,930,820 shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 Million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $1.04 Million.