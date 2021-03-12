BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares stood at 12,136,984 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.45, to imply an increase of 7.01% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The BB share’s 52-week high remains $28.77, putting it -151.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.7. The company has a valuation of $6.36 Billion, with an average of 18.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 50.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for BlackBerry Limited (BB), translating to a mean rating of 3.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give BB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

After registering a 7.01% upside in the latest session, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.18 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.1%, and -14.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.33%. Short interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw shorts transact 43.03 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.5, implying a decline of -17.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BB has been trading 74.67% off suggested target high and -60.7% from its likely low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BlackBerry Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares are +117.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.46% against 7.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66.7% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -14.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $246.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $240.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $291Million and $214.09 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.3% before jumping 12.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -281.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Limited insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.39% of the shares at 51.07% float percentage. In total, 385 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 59.35 Million shares (or 10.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $393.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with 46.72 Million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $309.78 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 19,898,818 shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.41 Million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about $75.67 Million.