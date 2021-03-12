ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s traded shares stood at 2,195,454 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply a decline of -2.31% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ATIF share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -187.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $65.23 Million, with an average of 3.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATIF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

ATIF Holdings Limited insiders hold 75.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.39% of the shares at 1.61% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 334.09 Thousand shares (or 0.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $310.7 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 137.8 Thousand shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $128.15 Thousand.