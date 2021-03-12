Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s traded shares stood at 10,055,734 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GTE share’s 52-week high remains $1.23, putting it -44.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $310.66 Million, with an average of 14.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GTE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the last session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.86 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.69%, and -20.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.66%. Short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) saw shorts transact 963Million shares and set a 35.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.07, implying an increase of 25.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.79 and $1.58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTE has been trading 85.88% off suggested target high and -7.06% from its likely low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $190.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $180.64 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.7% before jumping 30.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Major holders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.79% of the shares at 40.57% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by GMT Capital Corp. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.52 Million shares (or 17.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 41.57 Million shares, or about 11.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.12 Million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard Energy Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 7,652,079 shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 Million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about $842.34 Thousand.