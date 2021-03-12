Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 6,155,747 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.83, to imply an increase of 3.43% or $1.42 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $43.98, putting it -2.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.1. The company has a valuation of $25.43 Billion, with an average of 7.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TCOM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a 3.43% upside in the latest session, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.98 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.67%, and 15.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.86%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 11.91 Million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are +39.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -265.22% against 37%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.6% this quarter before jumping 117.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $462.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $822.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $584.85 Million and $479.44 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -21% before jumping 71.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -149.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.78% annually.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders hold 4.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.97% of the shares at 75.15% float percentage. In total, 574 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 37.36 Million shares (or 6.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 36.32 Million shares, or about 6.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.23 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 15,314,953 shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $516.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.45 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $386.04 Million.