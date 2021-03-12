VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s traded shares stood at 3,692,650 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.24, to imply a decline of -1.14% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The VICI share’s 52-week high remains $29.87, putting it -5.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.85. The company has a valuation of $15.2 Billion, with an average of 9.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VICI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

After registering a -1.14% downside in the latest session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.59 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 4.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.3%, and 3.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.8%. Short interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw shorts transact 29.64 Million shares and set a 5.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.47, implying an increase of 11.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VICI has been trading 23.94% off suggested target high and -4.39% from its likely low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VICI Properties Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares are +20.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.02% against 5.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1080% this quarter before jumping 4.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $363.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $364.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $251.38 Million and $257.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.6% before jumping 41.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.9% annually.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VICI Properties Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 4.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)'s Major holders

VICI Properties Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.81% of the shares at 109% float percentage. In total, 545 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 74.55 Million shares (or 13.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.9 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 55.11 Million shares, or about 10.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.41 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 20,658,511 shares. This is just over 3.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $474.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.97 Million, or 3.16% of the shares, all valued at about $432.72 Million.