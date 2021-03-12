Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares stood at 4,896,731 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.2, to imply an increase of 15.18% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The YVR share’s 52-week high remains $3.55, putting it -61.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.27. The company has a valuation of $23.93 Million, with an average of 636.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 494.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YVR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

After registering a 15.18% upside in the last session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.60- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 15.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.6%, and -3.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.02%. Short interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw shorts transact 55.05 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 900% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YVR has been trading 900% off suggested target high and 900% from its likely low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 62.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders hold 16.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.82% of the shares at 14.21% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by J. Goldman & Co., L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 550Thousand shares (or 5.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $858.06 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 23.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $36.53 Thousand.