Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 39.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REKR has been trading 45.5% off suggested target high and 34.3% from its likely low.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Rekor Systems, Inc. insiders hold 29.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.58% of the shares at 26.18% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.31 Million shares (or 3.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is No Street GP LP with 1Million shares, or about 2.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.07 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 835,069 shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 435.53 Thousand, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about $3.51 Million.