CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares stood at 1,806,659 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.88, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The COMM share’s 52-week high remains $17.08, putting it -1.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.5. The company has a valuation of $3.41 Billion, with an average of 2.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give COMM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

After registering a 2.24% upside in the latest session, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.06 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.36%, and 9.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.16%. Short interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw shorts transact 5.69 Million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.38, implying a decline of -2.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COMM has been trading 24.41% off suggested target high and -28.91% from its likely low.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CommScope Holding Company, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) shares are +71.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against -20.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 141.7% this quarter before jumping 40.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.14 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.03 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -53.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.4% annually.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. insiders hold 2.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.73% of the shares at 98.99% float percentage. In total, 287 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.9 Million shares (or 13.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $360.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.44 Million shares, or about 9.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $260.47 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 15,469,655 shares. This is just over 7.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.03 Million, or 3% of the shares, all valued at about $80.82 Million.