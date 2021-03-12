Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares stood at 2,034,862 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.01, to imply an increase of 13.54% or $1.79 in intraday trading. The HIMS share’s 52-week high remains $25.4, putting it -69.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.4. The company has a valuation of $2.85 Billion, with an average of 2.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HIMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

After registering a 13.54% upside in the last session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.10 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.69%, and -29.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.81%. Short interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw shorts transact 3.73 Million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.67, implying an increase of 31.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIMS has been trading 53.23% off suggested target high and 6.6% from its likely low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.