InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s traded shares stood at 1,747,710 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.21, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The IPV share’s 52-week high remains $21.83, putting it -65.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.15. The company has a valuation of $410.24 Million, with an average of 1.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the last session, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.50 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 8.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.51%, and -28.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -9.15%. Short interest in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) saw shorts transact 701.91 Million shares and set a 447.08 days time to cover.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s Major holders

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 20.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.49% of the shares at 77.1% float percentage. In total, 48 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.89 Million shares (or 6.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.87 Million shares, or about 6.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $18.66 Million.