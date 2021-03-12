Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares stood at 5,163,105 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.13, to imply an increase of 2.4% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ARTL share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -72.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $33.47 Million, with an average of 4.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

After registering a 2.4% upside in the last session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.60- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 18.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.54%, and 30.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 191.78%. Short interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw shorts transact 2.85 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 181.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARTL has been trading 228.64% off suggested target high and 134.74% from its likely low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 7.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.85% of the shares at 31.3% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 60.88 Thousand shares (or 0.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.44 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Northern Trust Corporation with 12.52 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.14 Thousand.