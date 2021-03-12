ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s traded shares stood at 7,372,916 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.03, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The MT share’s 52-week high remains $27.17, putting it -0.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.64. The company has a valuation of $27.45 Billion, with an average of 7.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ArcelorMittal (MT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.62.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the latest session, ArcelorMittal (MT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.91 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.04%, and 17.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.94%. Short interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw shorts transact 5.75 Million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.21, implying an increase of 15.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.47 and $39.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MT has been trading 45.58% off suggested target high and -2.07% from its likely low.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ArcelorMittal share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ArcelorMittal (MT) shares are +108.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -714.29% against 27.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 389.3% this quarter before jumping 743.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $15.57 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.7 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.84 Billion and $10.65 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.9% before jumping 47.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

ArcelorMittal insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.49% of the shares at 4.49% float percentage. In total, 176 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.03 Million shares (or 0.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.94 Million shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $90.12 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ArcelorMittal (MT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd holds roughly 2,463,527 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 Million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about $33.89 Million.