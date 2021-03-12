AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s traded shares stood at 6,516,287 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.44, to imply an increase of 5.44% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The AMPG share’s 52-week high remains $19.8, putting it -73.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6. The company has a valuation of $70.61 Million, with an average of 908.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 347.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) trade information

After registering a 5.44% upside in the latest session, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.14 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 9.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.58%, and -6.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 224.7%. Short interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) saw shorts transact 170.67 Million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -98.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.