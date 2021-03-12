AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares stood at 83,933,589 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.28, to imply an increase of 4.37% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The AMC share’s 52-week high remains $20.36, putting it -98.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $3.49 Billion, with an average of 112.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 162Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give AMC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.23.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

After registering a 4.37% upside in the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.47 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 17.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.02%, and 83.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 384.91%. Short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw shorts transact 55.49 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.44, implying a decline of -66.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMC has been trading -31.91% off suggested target high and -90.27% from its likely low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are +64.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.67% against 34.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.1% this quarter before jumping 82.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 112.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $206.85 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $451.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $951.43 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -78.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -269.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.24% of the shares at 38.11% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.13 Million shares (or 3.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.66 Million shares, or about 2.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.25 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,382,581 shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 Million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $4.06 Million.