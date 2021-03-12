Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s traded shares stood at 10,340,914 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.95, to imply an increase of 14.42% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The KERN share’s 52-week high remains $11.49, putting it -93.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $128.51 Million, with an average of 1.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Akerna Corp. (KERN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KERN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

After registering a 14.42% upside in the last session, Akerna Corp. (KERN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.30- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 5.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.91%, and -26.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.64%. Short interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) saw shorts transact 2.44 Million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 76.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $10.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KERN has been trading 76.47% off suggested target high and 76.47% from its likely low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akerna Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares are +26.87% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.5% this quarter before jumping 55.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.17 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Akerna Corp. insiders hold 39.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.36% of the shares at 15.35% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.28 Million shares (or 5.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 387.13 Thousand shares, or about 1.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.25 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 353,387 shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 177.09 Thousand, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about $573.76 Thousand.