Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s traded shares stood at 1,538,406 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.21, to imply a decline of -3.9% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The HLX share’s 52-week high remains $6.76, putting it -8.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $938.2 Million, with an average of 3.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HLX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

After registering a -3.9% downside in the latest session, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.76- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 8.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.9%, and 34.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.5%. Short interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) saw shorts transact 9.38 Million shares and set a 3.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.07, implying a decline of -2.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLX has been trading 28.82% off suggested target high and -19.48% from its likely low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) shares are +101.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -300% against 22.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.1% this quarter before falling -250% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $162.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $171.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $181.02 Million and $175.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.1% before falling -2.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -79% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. insiders hold 6.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.52% of the shares at 94.3% float percentage. In total, 240 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.79 Million shares (or 15.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.85 Million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $58.16 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9,111,838 shares. This is just over 6.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.04 Million, or 4.01% of the shares, all valued at about $14.98 Million.