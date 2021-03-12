ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares stood at 2,593,112 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.97, to imply an increase of 4.95% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The CNET share’s 52-week high remains $6.19, putting it -108.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $92.89 Million, with an average of 2.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNET a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 110.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNET has been trading 110.44% off suggested target high and 110.44% from its likely low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 91.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders hold 22.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.87% of the shares at 7.58% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 74.47 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 10.87 Thousand shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.68 Thousand.