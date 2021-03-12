Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s traded shares stood at 1,263,226 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.23, to imply an increase of 5.69% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The GRNQ share’s 52-week high remains $4.15, putting it -86.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $132.02 Million, with an average of 2.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRNQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

After registering a 5.69% upside in the last session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.34- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 4.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.62%, and -20.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.78%. Short interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw shorts transact 26.22 Million shares and set a 4.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 258.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRNQ has been trading 258.74% off suggested target high and 258.74% from its likely low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Greenpro Capital Corp. insiders hold 71.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.02% of the shares at 7.19% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 1.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 38.24 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $78.39 Thousand.