Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares stood at 14,377,695 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.6, to imply an increase of 15.94% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The ITRM share’s 52-week high remains $6.02, putting it -276.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $244.02 Million, with an average of 18.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ITRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

After registering a 15.94% upside in the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.61 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.65%, and -31.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.78%. Short interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw shorts transact 3.63 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying a decline of -6.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITRM has been trading 25% off suggested target high and -37.5% from its likely low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.21% of the shares at 34.61% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners X LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 1.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 1.54 Million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.52 Million.