ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares stood at 1,374,006 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.88, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ASLN share’s 52-week high remains $6.75, putting it -73.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $243.07 Million, with an average of 9.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.95- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.22%, and 9.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.02%. Short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw shorts transact 8.71 Million shares and set a 4.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 80.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASLN has been trading 131.96% off suggested target high and 28.87% from its likely low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.72% of the shares at 10.72% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.01 Million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 1.68 Million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.07 Million.