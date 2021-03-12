Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s traded shares stood at 1,851,467 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.39, to imply an increase of 4.32% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The ERJ share’s 52-week high remains $10.46, putting it -0.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $1.84 Billion, with an average of 6.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Embraer S.A. (ERJ), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ERJ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.43, implying a decline of -18.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4 and $18.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERJ has been trading 78.06% off suggested target high and -61.5% from its likely low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Embraer S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares are +85.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -164.41% against 19%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.3% this quarter before jumping 32.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -35.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.66 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $696.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.08 Billion and $633.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.6% before jumping 9.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.08% annually.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Embraer S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.95% of the shares at 34.95% float percentage. In total, 149 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brandes Investment Partners L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.64 Million shares (or 13.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oldfield Partners LLP with 5.28 Million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.97 Million.

We also have Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund holds roughly 3,339,780 shares. This is just over 1.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 Million, or 0.9% of the shares, all valued at about $6.85 Million.