QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s traded shares stood at 3,179,568 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.34, to imply a decline of -1.03% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The QEP share’s 52-week high remains $4.9, putting it -12.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $1.04 Billion, with an average of 7.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QEP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the latest session, QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.90- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 11.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.87%, and 26.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.43%. Short interest in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) saw shorts transact 2.14 Million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.49, implying a decline of -19.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QEP has been trading 15.21% off suggested target high and -53.92% from its likely low.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $220.51 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $241.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $225.8 Million and $198.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.3% before jumping 21.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 103.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s Major holders

QEP Resources, Inc. insiders hold 8.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.06% of the shares at 65.99% float percentage. In total, 203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.52 Million shares (or 10.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.6 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 15.92 Million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $38.05 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15,653,847 shares. This is just over 6.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.2 Million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about $7.38 Million.