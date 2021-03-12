Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)’s traded shares stood at 2,878,897 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 2.65% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The INUV share’s 52-week high remains $2.35, putting it -102.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $137.48 Million, with an average of 15.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Inuvo, Inc. (INUV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INUV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.58, implying an increase of 122.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.15 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INUV has been trading 158.62% off suggested target high and 85.34% from its likely low.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inuvo, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) shares are +203.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.56% against 9.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.82 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.93 Million and $7.59 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.8% before jumping 66.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)’s Major holders

Inuvo, Inc. insiders hold 8.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.19% of the shares at 34.1% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Herald Investment Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.89 Million shares (or 4.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with 5.46 Million shares, or about 4.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.47 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,177,936 shares. This is just over 1.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $986.39 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 757.31 Thousand, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $342.98 Thousand.