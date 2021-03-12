The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s traded shares stood at 3,214,493 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.41, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The MAC share’s 52-week high remains $25.99, putting it -93.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.81. The company has a valuation of $2.06 Billion, with an average of 9.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for The Macerich Company (MAC), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 8 analyst(s) give MAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the latest session, The Macerich Company (MAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.79 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 9.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.26%, and 3.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.54%. Short interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw shorts transact 36.09 Million shares and set a 4.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.13, implying an increase of 12.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAC has been trading 325.06% off suggested target high and -36.61% from its likely low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Macerich Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Macerich Company (MAC) shares are +70.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.93% against 0.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -620% this quarter before falling -33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $179.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $178.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $210.72 Million and $168.75 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.8% before jumping 5.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -346.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.21% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Macerich Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 4.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.55%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

The Macerich Company insiders hold 7.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.64% of the shares at 101.36% float percentage. In total, 389 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.56 Million shares (or 15.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $262.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.01 Million shares, or about 13.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $224.19 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Macerich Company (MAC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 4,671,074 shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.74 Million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $39.93 Million.